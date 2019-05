It’s going to be a cooler morning with temps in the 40′s and 50′s. Patchy fog is still possible through the morning. We will be drier today but winds will be stronger. Winds will be gusting up to 55 mph. afternoon temps will warm into the 70′s. We warm into the 80′s Wednesday through the weekend. Storm chances return Thursday through the weekend. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the east and north east Thursday afternoon.