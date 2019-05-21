Wife of ex-Sunray police chief testifies during double murder trial in N.Y.

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - Charlene Childers, the wife of Ex-Sunray police chief Timothy Dean, testified in court on Tuesday for the second day of Dean’s trial for the 2018 slaying of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn in Sodus, N.Y.
On Tuesday, May 21, prosecutors called witnesses to the stand for the second day of the trial of Timothy Dean who has been charged in the case of a double homicide that took place in Sodus, New York in November.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said Dean shot 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
During the trial, body-worn camera footage was presented, showing an interaction between Dean and a deputy from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas involving a rental car.
In the body-worn camera footage that was presented, Dean explains that a friend rented the car for him because he was having car trouble.
After a quick recess, the court fills up as Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, takes the stand to testify.
According to Childers, after she lost custody of her children, she and Dean decided to kill Joshua Niles.
Childers goes on to say she was miserable without her kids and said, “I told my husband the murder had to happen and he agreed.”
Childers provided details of the plan, which included a stolen gun from the Sunray Police Department.
After Niles was gunned down, Childers said she called Niles’ mom to confirm he was dead, called off from work and picked up her kids.
In regards to Niles’ death and receiving custody of her kids, Childers said, “I got what I wanted.”
The trial came to a close around 2:30 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, May 22 around 9:00 a.m.
