Tennessee couple caught having sex outside elementary school

Freddie Galbreath and Amber Hall arrested when police found them nude and engaging in sexual activity in a grassy area near an elementary school in Knoxville, Tenn. (Source: WVLT)
May 21, 2019 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:50 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Knoxville police found two people naked and engaged in sexual activity outside an elementary school on Monday, according to police reports.

Officers got a call at about 12:10 a.m. and found the man and woman shortly after that, WVLT reports.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they said they found Freddie James Galbreath and Amber Carol Hall in a grassy area near their car in the parking lot of West Hills Elementary.

Officers ordered Hall and Galbreath to put their clothes back on and took them into custody, according to the report.

Both will appear in court June 3 at 10 a.m.

