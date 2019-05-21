Taxes, Lee Elementary renaming on agenda for AISD board meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees had a busy agenda set for its May 21 meeting.
The board discussed plans to present and adopt its proposed 2019-2020 budget.
They proposed a 2019 tax rate for the school district as well, which could affect property taxes for those living within the district’s boundaries.
Trustees accepted the resignation of longtime board member John Ben Blanchard, an Amarillo attorney and three-term veteran of the AISD board.
Blanchard’s current term is not set to expire until 2021 but said it was time so he could spend more time with family.
The board also considered a request from the Amarillo NAACP to rename Lee Elementary School.
Lee Elementary was renamed from Robert E. Lee Elementary School last January following spirited public debate and a 4-3 board vote in favor of the change.
The board voted and the school will be renamed.
