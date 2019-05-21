1 person airlifted to hospital after multi-semi truck crash near Potter, Carson County line

By Britt Snipes | May 21, 2019 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:54 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been airlifted to a local hospital after a multi-semi truck crash near the Potter and Carson County line.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two semi-trucks collided near mile marker 85 near the Potter and Carson County line on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened.

1 person airlifted to hospital after multi-semi truck crash (Source: KFDA)
There is no information on how the wreck happened. This is a developing story and we will have updates as soon as they become available.

