1 injured during crash involving oversized houseboat in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person is in serious but stable condition after a crash involving a semi-truck pulling an oversized houseboat in Curry County on Monday.
Around 11:40 a.m., Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of Curry Road O and US 60/84.
Officials say a semi-trailer pulling an oversized houseboat was traveling north on Curry Road O.
Ricky Lee, 56, was driving the houseboat from Kentucky to Arizona.
While attempting to turn left at the intersection, officials say Lee failed to yield and was struck by a Ford F150 pickup driven by 45-year-old Mark Martinez.
Martinez was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and later taken to a medical facility in Lubbock. He is currently in serious but stable condition.
Due to the wreck, US 60/84 was closed from Curry Road N to State Road 311 for around four hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.