FIRST ALERT: Strong thunderstorms and severe weather conditions return later this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a brief break from stormy weather conditions, the pattern is expected to destabilize once again starting Thursday.
Low level Gulf moisture will return and another strong upper level system will approach to energize the atmosphere.
By Thursday, afternoon heating and lift along the dryline boundary will produce thunderstorms and some may be strong and generate severe weather.
This scenario will then repeat daily as we head into the weekend. Although we don’t expect severe weather area wide for several days straight, at least some part of our area will may be affected and the risk for severe weather is in place.
We have identified the set up as a First Alert situation so we will be providing daily updates on which areas will most likely be affected along with specific impacts starting Thursday.
