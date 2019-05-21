Double murder trial begins in N.Y. for ex-Sunray police chief

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - Ex-Sunray police chief Timothy Dean was in court Monday to begin his trial for the 2018 slaying of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn in Sodus, N.Y.
According to CBS station WROC, attorneys provided their opening statements on day one.
Investigators in N.Y. believe Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, was involved in a custody dispute with her ex-partner Niles, leading to the deadly shooting outside Nile’s home in Sodus.
Dean and Childers were arrested in Texas weeks after the shooting after Wayne County authorities launched a manhunt.
Childers took a plea deal for a lesser charge of manslaughter in April.
The defense also called Sgt. Matthew Carr of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as its first witness.
Sgt. Carr said he heard ten shots ring out from the scene. When he went to investigate, he found the bodies of Niles and Washburn.
The trial will continue Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
