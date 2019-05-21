Doppler Dave Has A Calmer Outlook Tomorrow

Strong winds have swept in on the back side of the storm that brought severe weather yesterday. A Wind Advisory has been in effect with gusts over 40 and even 50mph common today and cooler air keeping temperatures around 70. Winds will diminish tonight and we have a calmer and warmer outlook for tomorrow as we warm back above 80 degrees. Skies will remain quiet for just one more day, however, as thunderstorms may return by Thursday and continue off and on for several days.