The majority of strong storm activity has moved east of our area this evening. A Pacific cold front will sweep from west to east late tonight and could reignite a few storms in eastern counties. A few storms could be strong, but the tornado threat will be much lower. Skies will clear tomorrow, but some very strong winds are expected with gusts over 40 and 50mph. A High Wind Watch will be in effect Tuesday.
Doppler Dave Expects The Severe Threat To Diminish Tonight
Doppler Dave Recaps Our Severe Weather Event