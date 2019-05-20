Doppler Dave Expects The Severe Threat To Diminish Tonight

By Dave Oliver | May 20, 2019 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 7:37 PM

The majority of strong storm activity has moved east of our area this evening. A Pacific cold front will sweep from west to east late tonight and could reignite a few storms in eastern counties. A few storms could be strong, but the tornado threat will be much lower. Skies will clear tomorrow, but some very strong winds are expected with gusts over 40 and 50mph. A High Wind Watch will be in effect Tuesday.