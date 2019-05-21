Bank of America donates $15,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo for career exploration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. has donated $15,000 to the Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo to help teach youth about careers and the workforce.
The Bank of America Officers will the check to Maverick staff and the Board of Directors on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the donation will be used to educate children from 5th grade and up on job skills, such as how to fill out applications and participate in interviews.
The students will be given opportunities to intern at the club in positions of junior staff, parent runners, hall monitors and more.
Bank of America says the company aims to support organizations that provide critical services and programs that help improve the quality of life in the communities served.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.