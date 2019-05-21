9 arrested by Amarillo police, US Marshals and DPS during sex offender compliance check

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 21, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine people have been arrested after the Amarillo Police Department, US Marshals and DPS conducted a sex offender compliance check last week.

During the week of May 13 through May 17, officials checked 662 total sex offenders to make sure they were in compliance with their registration requirements.

Nine people were arrested for being out of compliance, and 22 fail to register reports were created.

Jerry Lee Werger, 78, was arrested by the US Marshal Service in Oklahoma.

Gabriel Martinez, 24, David Sandoval, 29, Raffeal Jerome Hill, 30, Edward Baker, 61, Mario Armando Sierra, 65, Henry Samora, 66, and Kevin Ron Ortiz, 30, were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

