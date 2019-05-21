APD’s ‘Crime of the Week’ seeking two business burglary suspects

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. On Monday May 13th around 4:20am, APD officers were sent to an alarm at a business in the 2600 block of Wolflin Village. It was discovered that two suspects had forced entry into the business and left with an undisclosed about of money. The two suspects were seen on video committing the crime. If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If you tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.