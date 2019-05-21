APD’s ‘Crime of the Week’ seeking two business burglary suspects

By Jacob Helker | May 21, 2019 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:52 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public to look out for two suspects accused of breaking into an Amarillo business.

On May 13 around 4:20 a.m., Amarillo police were called to the 2600 block of Wolflin Village on a burglary alarm.

Security camera video showed two men appearing to force their way into the business.

Police say they left with money.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to the arrest of these suspects could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

