Amarillo police investigating murder-suicide after bodies found during house fire call

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is now investigating a murder-suicide after two bodies were found during a house fire call on Monday.
First responders were called to a structure fire with people trapped inside at a home in the Estacado neighborhood.
When firefighters entered the home, they found two bodies.
Those bodies have been identified as 45-year-old Robby Elsworth Fithen and his 12-year-old daughter.
Amarillo police say Special Crimes investigators determined Fithen shot and killed his daughter before shooting himself.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call Special Crimes at (806) 378-9468.
