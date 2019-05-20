TxDOT to hold meeting on SL 335 freeway conversion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is looking for public input on improvements being made to State Loop 335 near Amarillo.
TxDOT will present information on May 21 about the current progress of the project at the meeting. Representatives will be available after their presentation to answer questions.
If approved, the project will convert the portion of SL 335 from SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719 from a two-lane road to a four-lane freeway.
The proposed freeway would include ramps, one-way frontage roads and space specifically for both pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The meeting will bein at 6:00 p.m. at the Church at Quail Creek in Amarillo.
