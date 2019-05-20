Law enforcement in Texas, N.M. increasing seat belt enforcement for ‘Click it or Ticket’

(KFDA) - The Texas and New Mexico Departments of Transportation are warning drivers of increased enforcement of seat belt violations during each state’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
Texas kicked off its increased efforts on May 1, continuing through June 3.
TxDOT said 2018 saw 2,623 unbuckled Texas drivers were either seriously injured or killed in car wrecks.
The department said they instructed officers to pay extra attention to those in pickups, as well as those driving at night.
NMDOT said their state saw 2,284 drivers without seat belts suffer serious injuries or death during crashes from 2013 to 2017.
New Mex. officials are beginning their increased enforcement period on May 20 and ending on June 2.
In Texas, violations carry a penalty of up to $200, while New Mex. authorities may impose a fine of $25 and assess two points on the violator’s license.
