Disciplinary panel suspends license of Amarillo radiologic technologist due to child porn charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of an Amarillo radiologic technologist after determining his practice poses a threat to the public.
Raul Daniel Resendiz was arrested in April for 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
The Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology temporarily suspended the license, saying they determined his continuation in the practice of medical radiologic technology poses a continuing threat to public welfare.
The suspension was effective immediately.
The suspension will remain in place until the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology takes further action.
