Deaf Smith County using grant money to preserve county records

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County is on a mission to preserve the history of the county.
District Clerk Elaine Gerber applied for a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation, which has awarded over $20 million in grants to law-related programs.
“Well, I had never applied for a grant, but I thought if I get $800 that’s a start,” said Gerber.
Instead, the county was granted $7,244 from the Texas Bar Foundation.
“For the six books that I wanted to do, it was going to be $14,000,” said Gerber.
Currently, the six books, which are public record, are too fragile for the public to read.
“The print is getting lighter, and the page is actually getting to where they just crumble in your hands. And after they are restored, they will be in and anybody can come to look at them,” said Gerber.
Once the grant money was allocated, the Deaf Smith County Commissioner’s Court matched the grant by adding $7,244 to the repair funds.
“Allowing them access to get to those records is very important and we haven’t really been able to do that," said Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner. "With those deteriorating the way that they have been and now we will be able too.”
Deaf Smith County plans to apply for more grants to preserve other case records and docket books.
