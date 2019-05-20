Dangerous Severe Weather Possible

Today is looking like a rough day. We have already had severe weather across several towns this morning. There is a HIGH risk of severe storms in the SE Panhandle, MODERATE in the Eastern zones, ENHANCED near Amarillo & SLIGHT West. Today is shaping up to be a potentially dangerous day with all threats of severe weather possible including tornadoes. As of right now, it looks like the worst of the severe weather will be East of Amarillo. Be Weather Aware and be prepared should you have a run in with severe weather later today.