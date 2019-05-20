City of Clovis seeking concerns, comments on senior citizen issues

By Jacob Helker | May 20, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 8:36 PM

CLOVIS, New Mex. (KFDA) - Clovis city officials are giving seniors in the community the opportunity to voice their concerns about the community’s senior care on May 22.

The city is holding a meeting at the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association at 3:00 p.m.

In a news release, the City of Clovis suggested topics such as senior hunger and health, health issues, housing and employment.

Those seeking more information can call the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association at (575) 762-6405.

