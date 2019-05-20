City of Amarillo’s utility billing to resume normal billing practices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is resuming normal billing practices for utility bills beginning in the month of May.
The city said on Monday that the Utility Billing Department has completed the transition to its new billing system.
Beginning this month, the department resumed normal billing practices.
Customers can refer to the back of their utility bill for more information about billing practices.
Bills can be paid online here, by phone at (806) 576-1932, or by mail in the return enveloped provided with utility bills. Payments can also be made at Amarillo City Hall located at 601 S. Buchanan from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
