Canyon FFA showcasing student activities, hosting auction

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - People from around the area will be able to take home a piece of the Canyon FFA on May 21.
The student organization will be hosting an open house, featuring student items and activities from throughout the year.
The FFA will hold a live and silent auction at the event, with items for purchase including student projects, services and donations from the community.
Proceeds of the event will benefit the Canyon FFA and Canyon Manufacturing Academy.
The first 500 to arrive will receive a free meal.
The open house will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at Canyon High School.
