Code Blue Warming Station activated for current cold weather conditions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station will once again be activated tonight for those in need of shelter.

With these cold temperatures the Code Blue Warming Station will be open overnight tonight.

The Amarillo Housing First Facility on 207 North Tyler Street will open at 7:00 p.m. Sunday and remain open until 7:30 a.m., Monday morning.

The station welcomes anyone who is unsheltered, including their pets to stay indoors overnight.

During these activation hours, if you see anyone outside in these weather conditions you are asked to text with a location and description.

A volunteer team will then go check on them and offer a ride to a local emergency shelter or the code blue warming station.

If you or someone you know needs a warm place, text or call (806) 414-2243.