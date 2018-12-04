Organizations, schools benefit from Together We Can Food Drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank serves more than seven million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle.
Unfortunately, that need continues to grow, as local non-profits like the Palo Duro High School Booster Club rely on donations from the community.
“This year alone we were able to feed the kids a lot more food,” said Booster Club Member Ramon Kalce. “The students are so grateful, just to see their faces, the way they play, that’s gratitude enough.”
Kalce added partnering with the High Plains Food Bank aids in efforts to provide hot meals for students.
With help from the community, the booster club is able to provide meals to band members before practices and games.
