This Weekend in the Panhandle

Nine musical acts will take the stage at the 2019 Bad Magik Music Fest on Saturday at Sam Houston Park in Amarillo.
Performing acts include:
- Like Red Giants
- Rival Magnetics
- UglyChulo
- Theleo
- Magic Focus
- Vamping
- Fellow American
- Lake Dads
- Læom
The festival will also feature DJ sets by DJ Fishlips and DJ Cut_Paste between acts.
Over 20 Amarillo-area vendors are slated to attend the festival, including food, art and artisanal sellers.
After parties will take place at GoldenLight Cantina, Leftwoods and RR Bar after 9:00 p.m., with event-specific drink specials.
Those interested in attending an after party can pick up a wristband at the Bag Magik Booth during the festival.
The show begins at 12:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
Texas residents can enjoy a tax holiday on some ENERGY STAR-certified appliances over the Memorial Day weekend.
Buyers can purchase, rent or lease qualified appliances without paying sales tax or presenting an exemption certificate.
Qualifying products include:
Air conditioners - $6,000 or less
Refrigerators - $2,000 or less
- Ceiling fans
- light bulbs
- clothes washers
- dishwashers
- dehumidifiers
- programmable thermostats
- Products exempted from the holiday include:
- Water heaters
Clothes dryers
Freezers
- Stoves
- Attic fans
- Heat pumps
- Wine refrigerators
- Kegerators
- Beverage chillers
The holiday begins May 25 and goes through midnight on May 27.
The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center is providing the opportunity to walk or run in the footsteps of the homeless people it services on May 25.
The center’s “Sole4Soul” walk and run event will giving participants the chance to walk some of the same routes the homeless members of the center walk throughout their everyday life.
Four different routes are available to choose from, ranging from 1.3 miles to 4 miles.
Each person who registers will get a race pack, t-shirt and a pair of Sole4Soul socks.
Registration is available online.
The walk and run event will be at 8:00 a.m. at the PARC located at 413 SW 6th Avenue in Amarillo.
Dyer’s Bar-B-Que and Ed Montana are coming together to celebrate The Greatest Generation at the Texas Air & Space Museum’s “Bar-B-Que & Boot Scootin'” celebration on May 27.
Attendees can expect a viewing of the AZ CAR B-27J “Maid in the Shade” bomber, as well as the western swing stylings of Montana.
Tickets are available for $25 per person at Goodin’s Jewelry at 3701 Olsen Boulevard in Amarillo or online.
For more information, call (806) 374-2066.
Texas State Parks are offering Save the Day passes for Memorial Day Weekend.
Save the Day passes are available for those who want to pre-purchase a day pass and guarantee entry to parks on holiday weekends.
The passes are valid until 10:00 p.m. unless the park closes earlier.
The passes are available for Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, McKinney Falls State Park and Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle Du Bois.
You can purchase a Save the Day pass here.
Longtime Amarillo veterans advocate Jack R. Barnes will be remembered alongside the many fallen veterans he dedicated his life to at the Chief Petty Ofc. Jack R. Barnes Memorial Run/Walk for the Fallen on Memorial Day.
The 5K run will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin Park in Amarillo.
It will be followed by a one mile walk at 9:30 a.m.
Snacks, lunch and prizes will be provided for those participating.
Registration for the 5K is 30 for the over 19 division and $20 for the under 19 division.
The walk costs $10 to register.
Registration will be prior to the run at 7:00 a.m.
