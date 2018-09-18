Contact NewsChannel 10

How to get in touch with us

Contact NewsChannel 10
September 18, 2018 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 10:43 AM

KFDA NewsChannel 10

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10/

https://twitter.com/NewsChannel10

Phone:

Main Line: (806) 383-1010

News Department: 806) 383-7178

Mail:

KFDA NewsChannel 10

7900 Broadway Dr, Amarillo, TX 79108

Email:

newsroom@newschannel10.com

Telemundo Amarillo:

https://www.telemundoamarillo.com

https://www.facebook.com/TelemundoAmarillo/

Mundo Amarillo

https://www.facebook.com/mundoamarillo12/

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather

Cameron Venable: https://www.facebook.com/cvenablewx/

Samantha Thomas: https://www.facebook.com/samanthathomaswx/

Allan Gwyn: https://www.facebook.com/AllanGwynWX/

Dave Oliver: https://www.facebook.com/DopplerDaveKFDA/?modal=admin_todo_tour

NewsChannel 10 Sports

https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel10Sports/

Ralph Cooper: https://www.facebook.com/RalphCooperKFDA/

Kayla Pace: https://www.facebook.com/KaylaPaceKFDA/?ref=br_rs

NewsChannel 10 Creative

Ryan Crawford, Marketing Director: rcrawfod@newschannel10.com

NewsChannel 10 Creative

Newsroom management:

Brent McClure, General Manager: bmcclure@newschannel10.com

Shawn Venhaus, News Director: svenhaus@newschannel10.com

Garrett Zamora, Assistant News Director: gzamora@newschannel10.com

Kevin Welch, Newsroom Manager: kwelch@newschannel10.com

Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager: kaitlinjohnson@newschannel10.com

Alex Ricarte, Operations Manager: aricarte@newschannel10.com

Madison Alewel

https://www.facebook.com/reportermadisonalewel/

https://twitter.com/MadisonAlewel

Cassie Stafford

https://www.facebook.com/CassieStaffordNews/

https://twitter.com/CassieAStafford

Ali Allison

https://www.facebook.com/aliallison0110/

Nicolette Perrone

https://www.facebook.com/nikkiontv/

https://twitter.com/nikkiontv

Destiny Richards

https://www.facebook.com/DestinyRichardsNews/

https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV

Melissa Gaglione

https://www.facebook.com/MelissaGaglioneNews/?modal=admin_todo_tour

https://twitter.com/MGaglioneNews

Aubrey McCall

https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMcCallKFDA/?modal=admin_todo_tour

https://twitter.com/AubreyMcCallTV

Suzette Shelley

https://www.facebook.com/SuzetteShelleyKFDA/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.