WT spends $18 million on renovations, including nursing floor at Amarillo Center

West Texas A&M University is spending $18 million in renovations ahead of the 2021-2022 academic school year. The funds are spread across four different building, all aimed to enhance student life and be completed by August 2021.
WT makes $18mil renovations ahead of school year, includes new nursing floor.

News

Demarius Keydtrance Brown-White
Randall County officials: Man wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman

News

How that’s causing a delay in home building.
Decreased lumber prices cause home building delays due to high demand in Amarillo

News

Maverick Boys and Girls Clubs of Amarillo
Amarillo Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes, due to positive COVID-19 cases

News

Amarillo AMA-CON is back and outdoors after cancellation due to pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Freixys Casado
Last year no one felt the cancellation of AMA-CON more than the comics and pop culture lovers.

Health

Amarillo health professionals experience increase of clients wanting to make fitness change

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Earl Stoudemire
The National Eating Disorder Association experienced a 40% call increase during the pandemic, but professionals in Amarillo are seeing people break their old habits.

News

City of Amarillo offers COVID-19 vaccines for those going back to school

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
The City of Amarillo wants to remind the community of the vaccinations they offer ahead of the upcoming school year.

News

Man sentenced for repeat offenses related to police chase through Clovis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
A judge sentenced a Clovis man to nine and a half years in prison for offenses related to a police chase through Clovis.

News

Amarillo police continue searching for suspect in San Jacinto neighborhood shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Welch and Kaitlin Johnson
The Amarillo Police Department is continuing their search for the man accused of shooting and killing another man in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

News

Amarillo Thompson Park Pool set to open this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
The new Thompson Park Pool debuts with a grand opening set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 24 with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
7-Day Forecast
News

Below normal temperatures...
Below normal temperatures...

CRIME
VIDEO: Man sentenced for repeat offenses related to police chase through Clovis

pool
VIDEO: JBS giving away free meat to one winner at Cactus vaccine clinic

crime
VIDEO: Amarillo police looking for suspects involved in jewelry theft

News

Amarillo police looking for suspects involved in jewelry theft

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaitlin Johnson
The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved in stealing several pieces of jewelry from a business.

News

Texas Supreme Court extends state program to help tenants avoid eviction until Oct. 1

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By BY ALLYSON WALLER
The extension comes as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on July 31.

News

JBS giving away free meat to one winner at Cactus vaccine clinic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
JBS will give away free meat for a year to one winner who gets vaccinated at their Cactus vaccination clinic.

News

2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Two men have been arrested accused of attempting to kidnap and hold two victims captive in a North Lubbock home last week.

National

Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWTX Staff
Felicia Sanchez Anderson says they don’t even know the shooter and calls it a random act of violence.

News

2 Amarillo area high school students named Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kaitlin Johnson
Two Amarillo area high school students have been named Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021.

News

Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By Taylor Mitchell
Unemployed veterans in the Amarillo will soon have the chance to apply for a variety of jobs at Amazon which is set to open a warehouse in Amarillo early 2022.

News

Amarillo experts share why inflation rate is experiencing higher numbers since 2008

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT
|
By Sydnee Batzlaff
If you have noticed higher prices at the grocery store, gas station or eating out the reason is inflation.

News

City of Canyon gives final approval for building hotel and bridal shop move

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
Canyon leaders gave final approval for a trio of development projects ranging from building a hotel to a bridal shop move.

News

Panhandle Rural hospitals receive government funding for COVID-19 testing and prevention

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Earl Stoudemire
Rural hospitals in the Panhandle are receiving funds through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) to get more COVID-19 testing and support in prevention strategies.

News

Amarillo program helping families is back to in-person session at Family Support Services

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Freixys Casado
Parents in Amarillo looking to improve overall family communication, now have the opportunity to do so through a workshop.

News

AEDC approves almost $1.4 million of incentives for ammo manufacturing, wind turbine services

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Welch
Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board members voted today to help two businesses add jobs.

Sports

Official shortage at 25 percent less than a month out of the high school football season, benefits to joining the striped team

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Larissa Liska
The high school football season is just around the corner, kicking off late August, and one very important team has a roster shortage. Anyone at or above 16-years-old can be part of the Texas Panhandle solution.

News

Amarillo Bell Assembly Center restarts Venom helicopter production

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has restarted UH-1Y Venom helicopter production for the first international operator.

News

Canyon Aqua Park hosting Cowboy Day

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
The Canyon Aqua Park is inviting is hosting a Cowboy’s Day on Wednesday.

News

Amarillo Workforce Solutions Panhandle invites community to new office location event

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
Workforce Solutions Panhandle will hold a Ribbon Cutting and Open House event for all the community to attend.

News

Top of Texas Crime Stoppers investigating catalytic converter thefts in Pampa

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT
|
By Kaitlin Johnson
A $1,000 reward is offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest against the person(s) responsible for the theft of catalytic converters in Pampa last week.

News

Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Kaitlin Johnson
Amarillo police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting near 6th Avenue and South Mississippi Street this weekend.

News

Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By Bailie Myers
Amarillo police arrested a woman after a search warrant led to the discovery of stolen trailers, IDs, financial documents and more.

News

4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT
|
By Bailie Myers
Amarillo police arrested four teenagers after they refused to comply with a traffic stop Saturday.

News

Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT
|
By Bailie Myers
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck this morning.

Sports

WT Basketball adds West Texas High alum Dalin Williams for 2021-2022 season

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Tamlyn Cochran
West Texas A&M has announced the addition of transfer Dalin Williams for the roster for the 2021 to 2022 season.