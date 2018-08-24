Play ball: Amarillo Professional Baseball releases 2019 home schedule

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Baseball fans can catch the first home game on Monday, April 8, 2019 in downtown Amarillo against the Midland Rockhounds.
The inaugural home opener marks the first time in 37 years the Texas Panhandle will welcome affiliated baseball to town.
The 2019 home schedule includes 70 home games out of a 140-game schedule that runs through Sept. 2, 2019.
The Texas League is made up of two divisions: North and South. Amarillo will play in the South Division, joining the ranks of the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) and the Frisco Roughriders (Texas Rangers).
Season seats are now on sale. Group hospitality, individual ticket sales, game times and promotions will be announced at a later date. For more information, call (806) 803-7762 or visit AmarilloProBaseball.com.
The official name of the team is expected to be announced sometime this fall.
