Inside the park: First look at MPEV

"The capability of having 10,000 people here for an outdoor concert, that's something Amarillo's never had before," said Danforth. "We have field access, not all of the fields in the Texas League have that. We designed and accommodated for that. So you'll be able to bring semi trucks down to the field. We won't let you drive them on the field. We've got a lot of investment in grass but we'll have the equipment where you can bring the stuff right off the vehicles and right onto the field."