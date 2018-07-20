Inside the park: First look at MPEV

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Baseball is penciled in on the calendar for next spring in Amarillo as construction on the downtown Multi-Purpose Event Venue remains ahead of schedule.
While driving by the site, you can see the beginnings of a baseball stadium starting to take shape.
With the baseball diamond as your vantage point, the size of the MPEV becomes clear.
"First base is over by where the structural steel is currently going up at," said Jerry Danforth, Director of Facilities and Capital Projects. "Home plate is right by the dugout suites which is a unique feature to Amarillo. They don't have that in other Double A teams in the Texas League, so this will be something that's unique to our field."
Dugout and locker rooms for the home and visiting teams have been carved out, by a majority of contractors who call Amarillo home.
"80% of the people working on this job site are from Amarillo or Amarillo area," said Danforth. "We're excited to see a bunch of work that's being done is being done by hometown folks on their field basically. All that revenue that they're generating comes back into our economy."
"From home plate to the straight out is 400 feet," said Danforth. "From home plate to left or right field is going to be 358 feet."
If players are trying for a home run over third, they'll have to hit it over 13 feet.
"When you get down inside the field and you look up to the structures behind you, you're going to realize you're at a major development and you're at professional baseball," said Danforth.
Danforth said there's nationwide interest in the ability to build this in a timely manner while remaining cost-effective and constructing things exclusive to the MPEV.
"The capability of having 10,000 people here for an outdoor concert, that's something Amarillo's never had before," said Danforth. "We have field access, not all of the fields in the Texas League have that. We designed and accommodated for that. So you'll be able to bring semi trucks down to the field. We won't let you drive them on the field. We've got a lot of investment in grass but we'll have the equipment where you can bring the stuff right off the vehicles and right onto the field."
The city and the team have aspirations for the MPEV that go beyond opening day and hope to continuously enhance the venue.
