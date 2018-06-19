Perryton Ranger pride goes worldwide with the help of social media

Perry Ton sports his Perryton Rangers shirt in the Netherlands (Source: Perryton Rangers Facebook)

The Perryton Rangers have some international fans through the help of social media.

According to the Perryton Rangers Facebook page, a gentleman in the Netherlands recently messaged them.

Perry Ton said he was intrigued to learn that he shares a name with a city in Texas. Well, sort of.

Now, Perry Ton sports his Perryton Rangers gear, making Ranger pride go worldwide.

