Perryton Ranger pride goes worldwide with the help of social media

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
Perry Ton sports his Perryton Rangers shirt in the Netherlands (Source: Perryton Rangers Facebook) Perry Ton sports his Perryton Rangers shirt in the Netherlands (Source: Perryton Rangers Facebook)
PERRYTON, TX (KFDA) -

The Perryton Rangers have some international fans through the help of social media. 

According to the Perryton Rangers Facebook page, a gentleman in the Netherlands recently messaged them. 

Perry Ton said he was intrigued to learn that he shares a name with a city in Texas. Well, sort of. 

Now, Perry Ton sports his Perryton Rangers gear, making Ranger pride go worldwide. 

