3 arrested after DPS trooper finds $3.4M worth of drugs during traffic stop

A traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt led to DPS troopers seizing more than $3.4 million worth of drugs on Sunday.

According to DPS, a trooper found 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin and a package of oxcycodone pills after he stopped a woman driving on I-40 in Carson County.

Officials say the quantity of drugs found in the car was consistent with distribution rather than for personal use.

Troopers arrested Isabel Villa-Deras, Marilu Correa-Loreto and Claudia Chavez-Vargas.

Officials say the women admitted to being paid to drive the car from Southern California to North Carolina but denied knowing that narcotics were in the car.

