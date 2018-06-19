Police: Man shot by Quay County deputy was holding hostage at knife-point

An investigation is ongoing after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Tucumcari.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Tucumcari police responded to a hostage situation near the 1300 block of S. 7th St.

According to police, 55-year-old Robert Roybal was holding a knife to a hostage's throat when they arrived.

A standoff ensued as police attempted to get Roybal to release the victim.

A Quay County deputy arrived and entered the home where Roybal was holding the victim.

As negotiations continued, Roybal pressed the knife harder against the victim's throat.

The deputy fired a single shot, striking and killing Roybal.

The victim was not injured and received treatment from paramedics.

Investigation of the shooting has been turned over to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

Police say they will not release the name of the victim.

The names of the officers will not be released until the investigation has been completed.

