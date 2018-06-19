Amarillo police looking for suspects in Eskimo Hut burglary

This is one of the suspects in the Eskimo Hut burglary (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo police need your help identifying two suspects who broke into the Eskimo Hut on McCormick Road on June 16.

Around 2:00 a.m., police say two suspects took hundreds of dollars' worth of property from Eskimo Hut.

If you know the suspects in this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of the stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

