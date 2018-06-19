Amarillo police looking for suspects in Eskimo Hut burglary

Weather outlook for Wednesday, June 20
Weather outlook for Wednesday, June 20
Cost overruns have forced downtown hotel developers to ask the City of Amarillo for help.
Cost overruns have forced downtown hotel developers to ask the City of Amarillo for help.
After a multi-day search and a standoff with law enforcement, all three escaped Curry County fugitives have been booked back into jail.
After a multi-day search and a standoff with law enforcement, all three escaped Curry County fugitives have been booked back into jail.
As the community of Bushland continues to expand residents will need more and better access to county services and utilities.
As the community of Bushland continues to expand residents will need more and better access to county services and utilities.
The mayor of Shamrock has issued a statement addressing the restructuring of the police department.
The mayor of Shamrock has issued a statement addressing the restructuring of the police department.