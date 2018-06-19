Amarillo police to open a new office space for the APD Motorcycle & School Liaison Units

Thursday, June 21, at 9:00 a.m the Amarillo Police Department will have a Grand Opening of a new APD office space located in Win Park Place at 6017 Hillside, Suite 300.



This office space will be occupied by the APD Motorcycle Officers Unit and the APD School Liaison Unit, allowing squads a place to hold briefings and complete daily paperwork.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android



The new office is not a police substation and will not have posted office hours. Anyone needing police assistance can call non emergency line at 378-3038 or 911 for emergencies.

Anyone needing services provided at the police department will still need to go to the Amarillo Police Department building located at 200 SE 3rd Avenue.



This office space was donated to the department by The Shinall Group.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.