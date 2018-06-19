Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies with high temps in the mid 80s

Showers and storms along a cold front will move south through the area.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail are possible.

Temps will actually be a few degrees below normal today with highs in the low to mid 80's.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a light breeze. Overnight temps will be in the upper 50's and low 60's.

Thursday will be seasonal for the first day of summer with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

A few late day storms may be possible.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with temps in the upper 90's.

We stay in the 90's with scatted showers and storms throughout the weekend into next week.

Stay updated by downloading our Weather Tracker App: Apple Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.