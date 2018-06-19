Canyon ISD hosts the 2nd Annual EdTech Team Texas Panhandle Summit

Canyon ISD will host the 2nd Annual EdTech Team Texas Panhandle Summit this week.

The summit is designed to help educators explore instructional strategies and new technology tools to help students engage in fun, meaningful learning.

The sold out event starts Tuesday, June 19, and runs through Wednesday, June 20, at Canyon High School.

500 educators from the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and New Mexico will attend the summit which focuses on deploying, integrating and using Google Apps for Education to promote student learning in K-through-12 and higher education.

The program features sessions led by local Texas Panhandle educators, Google educators from around the globe, Google engineers, and representatives from the Google Apps for Education team.

