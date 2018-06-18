New housing community coming to southwest Amarillo near Randall High School

Dirt is already moving on the land of the future Pinnacle community (Source: KFDA)

Dirt is already moving for phase one of Pinnacle, the newest housing community from Rockrose Development.

The company tells NewsChannel 10 what inspired them to get moving in that area.

"Development all over southwest Amarillo is in high demand,” said Matt Griffith, Vice President of Rockrose Development. “As we finish up our Colonies neighborhood, as we finish up our City View neighborhood, it became apparent we needed to find a new place to do a masterplan community."

This led them to land near Bell and Sundown, just behind Randall High School, where they will serve students in the Canyon Independent School District. Students will also have the opportunity to attend a brand new school set to open this fall.

"Within that neighborhood, there's an existing high school, Randall High School, and then we have Sundown Elementary and then a brand new intermediate school called Pinnacle Intermediate that's due to open this fall,” said Griffith.

The neighborhood, which will offer different-sized homes, will also feature landscaped parkways, natural trails and access to the outdoor tennis complex at the high school.

“We'll have areas for more moderate-sized homes and we'll have areas for higher-end larger homes,” said Griffith.

Crews are currently putting in water lines, electricity, gas and more before construction on the homes can begin. With the finished product to include around 700 new homes in the area, the project is expected to last at least a decade from start to finish.

"We have about 12 phases overall for the whole project and we expect that to take approximately 12 to 15 years to finish out,” said Griffith. “Our Colonies neighborhood took about 16 years from start to finish and we're wrapping it up now.”

Rockrose also has two other housing developments on the drawing board with one in the works south of Caprock High School and another planned near Soncy and Hollywood.

