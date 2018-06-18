Accused NM cattle rustler enters guilty plea

A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to theft of livestock.

After an investigation begun in April, Jeffery Dean Province of Texico, NM pleaded guilty on Monday.

Province was accused of stealing cattle from his employer, Frontera Feedyard in Muleshoe.

The crime was investigated by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, a group that specializes in investigating agriculture and livestock related offenses.

Province fraudulently sold over 90 head of cattle, totalling more than $62,000.

He paid full restitution for the cattle stolen and received a two-year deferred sentence.

