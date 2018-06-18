Arizona family involved in fatal collision on I-40 files lawsuit against accused DUI driver

Adam Banbury, initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault, now involved in lawsuit (Source: Potter County Jail)

An Arizona family involved in a fatal collision in February is suing the man they say is responsible for two deaths and severe injuries for more than $1 million.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Dyan Gay filed the suit on June 15 in Potter County. Her husband and their adopted 11-year-old child died in the crash.

Dyan Gay and the nine other adopted children were injured after they claim Adam Banbury rear-ended their van on I-40 in east Amarillo.

The family is also suing General Motors, the company that designed and built their van, challenging the crashworthiness of the van.

Criminal charges against Banbury are pending. Police initially charged him with intoxicated manslaughter and assault.

Investigators say the 19-year-old purchased alcohol at a local convenience store and had been served alcohol at two other locations before the accident.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.