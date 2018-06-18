Shelden Breshears joined NewsChannel 10 as an intern in June of 2016. Since then, he's worked in production, as well as most roles in the news room.

His current role is Producer of the News at Six.

Shelden was born and raised in Portales, New Mexico.

He found his passion for news while attending West Texas A&M University, where he received his degree in Mass Communication and Broadcasting Electronic Media. He's also had a passion for the weather his whole life and is currently working towards getting a degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

When he's not at work, Shelden loves photography, hanging out with friends, watching movies and going to the lake whenever he can.

He'd love to hear from you. You can contact him at sbreshears@newschannel10.com.

