The Amarillo Area Foundation announces wind down of ACE scholarship program

The Amarillo Area Foundation is currently working with community partners to create a new sustainable scholarship program to replace the popular ACE program.

Through the new THRIVE program, the foundation hopes to expand its reach.

President of the Amarillo Area Foundation Clay Stribling said the newer program is part of a look toward the future of Amarillo's students.

"We had to reach the decision to sunset the existing ACE program as we work towards creating a new vision for what we can do for students in Amarillo," he said.

The ACE program will continue supporting students who signed an ACE pledge, which includes students who were classified as freshmen through high school seniors during the 2017-2018 academic year.

"We are going to keep supporting those students, the real impact is on students that start high school after last year," said Stribling.

The foundation is hopeful to have more information on THRIVE to provide to students in the near future.

"We're hoping to give students from all over our community access to a post-secondary education," said Stribling. "Which will in return create the workforce that Amarillo needs to succeed for the next twenty to thirty years."

Amarillo Independent School District officials are scheduled to vote on the establishment and implementation of the THRIVE scholarship program at this week's school board meeting.

