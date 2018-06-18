Panhandle PBS invites kids to spend an afternoon with Curious George

The furry character will be at the event to entertain the kids/Source; Panhandle PBS

Kids in Amarillo can have some fun in the sun with a special guest on Tuesday.

Panhandle PBS will be offering free popsicles and crafts at the Memorial Park Splash Pad from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

TV and book character Curious George will also be at the event to interact and entertain the children.

PBS will also offer a chance to win tickets to Wonderland Park and a PBS tablet.

