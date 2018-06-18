Panhandle PBS invites kids to spend an afternoon with Curious Ge - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Panhandle PBS invites kids to spend an afternoon with Curious George

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
The furry character will be at the event to entertain the kids/Source; Panhandle PBS The furry character will be at the event to entertain the kids/Source; Panhandle PBS
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Kids in Amarillo can have some fun in the sun with a special guest on Tuesday.

Panhandle PBS will be offering free popsicles and crafts at the Memorial Park Splash Pad from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

TV and book character Curious George will also be at the event to interact and entertain the children.

PBS will also offer a chance to win tickets to Wonderland Park and a PBS tablet.

