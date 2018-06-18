Rick Husband International Airport will announce nonstop flights to Austin

Rick Husband International Airport will announce flights to a new Texas destination beginning later this year.

Nonstop flights to Austin will become available beginning in September.

This comes after the airport began offering flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport in April of this year.

The airport is expected to make the official announcement on Tuesday.

According to a news release, round-trip tickets will initially be offered at a promotional rate of $99.

