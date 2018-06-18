Amarillo police say 2 vehicles may have been involved in North Cleveland homicide (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo police are asking for the public's help identifying the drivers of two cars that may have been involved in a homicide on North Cleveland Street.

Police were called to the 700 block of North Cleveland around 11:53 a.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired.

One person was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe there is more than one suspect in the shooting and that two cars may have been involved.

Police say the suspects fled the scene westbound from Cleveland on Northeast 7th Avenue towards Arthur.

If you recognize these cars or know anything about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If you information leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

