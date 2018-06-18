Amarillo police say 2 vehicles may have been involved in North Cleveland homicide

Dirt is already moving for phase one of Pinnacle, the newest housing community from Rockrose Development.
Kids in Amarillo can have some fun in the sun with a special guest on Tuesday.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is currently working with community partners to create a new sustainable scholarship program to replace the popular ACE program.
Rick Husband International Airport will announce flights to a new Texas destination beginning later this year.
The Amarillo Police Department has made 19 burglary reports between Feb. 9th through June 13 at multiple Dollar General and Family Dollar locations.
