Former Memphis Police Department officer arrested, Texas Rangers assisting in investigation

Weslee Bolton, former Memphis PD officer, was arrested on June 13 (Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Hall County officials and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a former Memphis Police Department officer was arrested.

On June 13, the Memphis Police Department requested help from the Hall County Sheriff's Office in locating and conducting a welfare check on a former Memphis Police Department officer.

Police say the former officer, identified as 27-year-old Weslee Bolton, had recently been fired from the Memphis Police Department.

Deputies located Bolton along US Highway 287 in Memphis.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bolton was found to be in possession of multiple firearms. He then verbally stated that he intended to use those firearms and showed the deputies a written plan he intended to execute.

The affidavit states that officials believe he intentionally or knowingly threatened to harm another by an unlawful act in retaliation.

You can view the full document below:

Bolton was then arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office for obstruction or retaliation. He was booked into the Hall County Jail where he posted bond and was released.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

This case remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.