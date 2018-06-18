1 dead after 2-vehicle collision

DPS was called to a two-vehicle crash Saturday on FM-119 in Moore County, resulting in the death of a Fort-Worth man.

Saturday around 5:05 a.m., a motorist was driving a Peterbilt truck tractor/semi-trailer south on FM-119 approximately two miles north of Dumas while Phillip Hilton, 39, of Fort Worth was driving a Ford F-150 north on FM-2203 approaching the intersection of FM-2203 and FM-119.

DPS officials say Hilton disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and traveled into the path of the truck tractor/semi-trailer. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the rear driver side of Hilton’s pickup.

The Moore County Justice of the Peace pronounced Mr. Hilton dead on the scene.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Officers say the road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

