1 dead after 2-vehicle collision

DPS was called to a two-vehicle crash Saturday on FM-119 in Moore County, resulting in the death of a Fort-Worth man.
Saturday around 5:05 a.m., a motorist was driving a Peterbilt truck tractor/semi-trailer south on FM-119 approximately two miles north of Dumas while Phillip Hilton, 39, of Fort Worth was driving a Ford F-150 north on FM-2203 approaching the intersection of FM-2203 and FM-119.
DPS officials say Hilton disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and traveled into the path of the truck tractor/semi-trailer. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the rear driver side of Hilton’s pickup.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
The Moore County Justice of the Peace pronounced Mr. Hilton dead on the scene.
The semi driver was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Officers say the road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Dirt is already moving for phase one of Pinnacle, the newest housing community from Rockrose Development.
Dirt is already moving for phase one of Pinnacle, the newest housing community from Rockrose Development.
Kids in Amarillo can have some fun in the sun with a special guest on Tuesday.
Kids in Amarillo can have some fun in the sun with a special guest on Tuesday.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is currently working with community partners to create a new sustainable scholarship program to replace the popular ACE program.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is currently working with community partners to create a new sustainable scholarship program to replace the popular ACE program.
Rick Husband International Airport will announce flights to a new Texas destination beginning later this year.
Rick Husband International Airport will announce flights to a new Texas destination beginning later this year.
The Amarillo Police Department has made 19 burglary reports between Feb. 9th through June 13 at multiple Dollar General and Family Dollar locations.
The Amarillo Police Department has made 19 burglary reports between Feb. 9th through June 13 at multiple Dollar General and Family Dollar locations.