Amarillo police seek multiple business burglary suspect

The Amarillo Police Department has made 19 burglary reports between Feb. 9th through June 13 at multiple Dollar General and Family Dollar locations.

The suspect description in all of the burglaries is a black male with a thin build.

The suspect breaks the front glass of the stores to make entry and steals mainly cigarettes, clothes, and electronics equipment.

APD is asking anyone with information on this suspect to contact the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

