Amarillo police investigating Sunday morning homicide

One man is dead after a shooting on Sunday morning in Amarillo.

Around 11:48 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 300 block of N Cleveland in Amarillo on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one victim which had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died .

According to investigators, there are multiple suspects in the incident.

They are believed to have fled the scene westbound from Cleveland on NE 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

