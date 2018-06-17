Amarillo area lane closures

Drivers around Amarillo should stay conscious of lane closures affecting traffic this week.
Lane closures related to routine maintenance work:
- SL 335 (Lakeside Drive) and I-40
- SL 335 and River Road (Spur 434)
- SL 335 and US 87/287
Lane closures related to ongoing projects:
- The right northbound lane of SL 335 (Soncy Road) will remain closed under I-40 as road widening work continues.
- Traffic on I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at SL 335 as bridge surface mix is placed.
- Throughout the week, expect various lane closures on I-40 at Bell Street as new traffic signals are installed.
- Painters will be working on Bell Street and I-40 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, June 20 – 22. Various lane closures will be necessary, including both the eastbound and westbound turnaround bridges, to help facilitate painting.
- Watch for various lane closures between Taylor and Fillmore as crews work on traffic signals.
- I-40 is reduced to two lanes from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split,
- On Tuesday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to Wednesday, June 20 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 and US 287 will be reduced to one lane, just east of the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.
- On Wednesday, June 20 from 7 p.m. to Thursday, June 21 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane from the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.
- Beginning Thursday, June 21, westbound I-40 will be reduced to two lanes from the I-40/US 287 split to just to west of Pullman Road.
- All ramps will remain open and traffic impact will be minimal.
Remember to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
