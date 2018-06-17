Amarillo area lane closures

Drivers around Amarillo should stay conscious of lane closures affecting traffic this week.

Lane closures related to routine maintenance work:

Various lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions for patching and fog seal operations. Some ramps may also be closed for short durations as work takes place.



On Thursday, June 21, crews will be installing new pavement markings on SL 335 from US 87 to I-40. Work will begin around 10 a.m., weather permitting, and could take from two to four hours to complete. Expect lane closures at each of the following locations:

- SL 335 (Lakeside Drive) and I-40

- SL 335 and River Road (Spur 434)

- SL 335 and US 87/287

Lane closures related to ongoing projects:

SL 335 (Soncy Road) and I-40

- The right northbound lane of SL 335 (Soncy Road) will remain closed under I-40 as road widening work continues.

- Traffic on I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at SL 335 as bridge surface mix is placed.

Bell Street and I-40

- Throughout the week, expect various lane closures on I-40 at Bell Street as new traffic signals are installed.

- Painters will be working on Bell Street and I-40 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, June 20 – 22. Various lane closures will be necessary, including both the eastbound and westbound turnaround bridges, to help facilitate painting.

Amarillo Boulevard

- Watch for various lane closures between Taylor and Fillmore as crews work on traffic signals.

I-40 Eastbound and Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive, and Pullman Road bridge projects

- I-40 is reduced to two lanes from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split,

- On Tuesday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to Wednesday, June 20 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 and US 287 will be reduced to one lane, just east of the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.

- On Wednesday, June 20 from 7 p.m. to Thursday, June 21 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane from the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.

- Beginning Thursday, June 21, westbound I-40 will be reduced to two lanes from the I-40/US 287 split to just to west of Pullman Road.

- All ramps will remain open and traffic impact will be minimal.

Remember to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

