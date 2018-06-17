Amarillo area lane closures - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo area lane closures

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Drivers around Amarillo should stay conscious of lane closures affecting traffic this week.

Lane closures related to routine maintenance work:

  • Various lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions for patching and fog seal operations. Some ramps may also be closed for short durations as work takes place.
     
  • On Thursday, June 21, crews will be installing new pavement markings on SL 335 from US 87 to I-40. Work will begin around 10 a.m., weather permitting, and could take from two to four hours to complete. Expect lane closures at each of the following locations:

            - SL 335 (Lakeside Drive) and I-40

            - SL 335 and River Road (Spur 434)

            - SL 335 and US 87/287

Lane closures related to ongoing projects:

  • SL 335 (Soncy Road) and I-40

           - The right northbound lane of SL 335 (Soncy Road) will remain closed under I-40 as road widening work continues.

           - Traffic on I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at SL 335 as bridge surface mix is placed.

  • Bell Street and I-40

          - Throughout the week, expect various lane closures on I-40 at Bell Street as new traffic signals are installed.

          - Painters will be working on Bell Street and I-40 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, June 20 – 22. Various lane closures will be necessary, including both the eastbound and westbound turnaround bridges, to help facilitate painting.

  • Amarillo Boulevard

         - Watch for various lane closures between Taylor and Fillmore as crews work on traffic signals.

  • I-40 Eastbound and Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive, and Pullman Road bridge projects

        - I-40 is reduced to two lanes from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split,

       - On Tuesday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to Wednesday, June 20 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 and US 287 will be reduced to one lane, just east of the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.

      - On Wednesday, June 20 from 7 p.m. to Thursday, June 21 at 6 a.m., westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane from the I-40/US 287 split to just west of Pullman Road.

      - Beginning Thursday, June 21, westbound I-40 will be reduced to two lanes from the I-40/US 287 split to just to west of Pullman Road.

      - All ramps will remain open and traffic impact will be minimal.

Remember to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

