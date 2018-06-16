Three area seniors celebrate their 100th birthdays, impart words of wisdom

Betsy Dempsey, Gladys Riggs and Lorene Walker were honored as the centurion trifecta: three ladies celebrating 100 years from December of last year to this coming July.

They shared their secrets to a long life, which includes keeping busy both mentally and physically and taking life one day at at time.

They recently celebrated 100 years of life in good health and good company, surrounded by Park Central staff and residents.

Director of Marketing, Vicki Brooks, said the ladies are not your average 100-year-olds.

"Usually most people that are 100 are usually really, really struggling and need lots of medication," she said. "These ladies are still alert and oriented and they're just living life to its fullest."

The birthday ladies were asked about some observations they've made in 100 years.

The best inventions of their lifetimes include the television, the computer, and even the washing machine.

"I had three boys that liked to play in the dirt," said Riggs.

When asked what the secret is to a happy marriage, they said having compassion and respect.

Walker's husband held a job that required them to travel. But she said it was something they both enjoyed.

"Married 68 years and we did a lot of traveling. We had a very good time," she said. "We got to go to Hawaii, we got to go to Mexico City, to Cuba and places all around that we would have never got to go to."

They also shared some advice for today's youth: Listening to your elders, being honest, and persevering towards your goals.

Dempsey said her secret to a long life is to keep going no matter what life throws your way.

"I had a good family. Raised well. And we were taught to work and not expect too much out of life," she said. "Just take the best you can get and keep at it."

Riggs said she's learned to be more patient over the years and reliant on her faith.

"Not let things worry you, you know, that's a big thing," she said. "Sometimes I just have to give things over to God. Let Him take care of things."

The ladies still have a few items on their bucket lists and like to stay active and volunteer.

It's safe to say they won't be slowing down any time soon.

